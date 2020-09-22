Joe Namath notwithstanding, accurately predicting sports finishes are rare.
It really isn’t difficult, however, when the predicted winner has secured prize money in every professional disc golf tournament he’s entered — with a single exception — since he entered the PDGA tour in 2015.
Chris Dickerson has astonishingly done just that. On Sunday, his final score was 39-under par, 168, a Tiger Woods-like 15-stroke win, setting the new tournament scoring record. Dickerson maintained his recent Sunday magic by shooting the best round of the day, a 13-under 56.
Moving day was Saturday and two players jumped up the leaderboard with the low rounds of the day. Zack Johnson and Justin Bunnell both shot 12-under par 57 leapfrogging into second and third places, respectively.
Luke Samson shot his second consecutive 7-under par 62, dropping modestly from second to fourth overall. And Emerson Keith, a pre-tournament notable, continued his solid play, shooting 7-under 62. Lurking just outside the top 5 was 2-time defending champion Sam Lee, who shot a strong 8-under par 61 to move into a tie for sixth place with Stephen Mattingly, who shot 7-under on Saturday.
Dickerson’s play on Sunday was stellar as he shot the best round of the day for two of the three days of the tournament. His closest pursuer was Keith, who shot an 11-under 58 to jump from sixth place on Saturday to finish runner-up in the tournament.
When asked why he’s been able to play so well on Sundays the past month on the National Tour, Dickerson didn’t have an exact answer.
“Honestly I have no idea,” he said. “I feel like I’m going out there and doing the same thing on Sunday. I just wish I could do a little bit better the first couple of days.”
This wasn’t the first time Dickerson has played the Mahr Park Championship Course.
“Four or five year ago, I came to Madisonville with Will Schusterick and a couple of other guys, and while I remember the course, what really sticks out is how many ticks that we found. We’d finish a hole, then walk to the next tee pad and starting pulling ticks off.
“This year they weren’t nearly as bad. The course itself has changed noticeably since my first time here. Not the teepads or baskets, but everything in between,” he said. “The grass is short where it should be. It was a pleasure to play.”
Dickerson is a true workhorse. The 27-year old from Johnson City, Tennessee plays 40+ pro disc golf tournaments a year. Pros typically play 20 or so. He played several sports growing up, including football and soccer in high school and was offered a full-ride to play football at Tennessee State University and also considered Campbellsville University.
He was a kicker whose longest field goal in a game was 42 yards, and 60 plus yards in practice. He has secured a sponsorship from Prodigy Discs and has helped them design several discs. He is the two-time defending Disc Golf Pro Tour Champion, and, the four-time defending Tennessee Disc Golf State Champion.
Texas native Keith, sponsored by Latitude 64, likewise played exceptional disc golf over the weekend, edging out Bunnell by one stroke to finish runner-up. Keith’s 3-day total of 24-under 183 included an impressive 11-under 58 on Sunday when it mattered the most.
Samson maintained his stellar play on Sunday, shooting his third consecutive 7-under par 62 to edge Zack Johnson by one stroke for fourth place.
Samson was happy but not satisfied with his play over the 3-day event.
“The course played great. Steady winds all weekend definitely exposed weaknesses in my game,” he said. “I struggled most getting up and down for birdie after a well positioned drive. But I kept my cool and avoided any really large numbers. The experienced local players are very lucky to have such a wonderful course to play in their backyard. I am eager to come back next year with a fine tuned game.”
Lee showed why he has won this event twice. He shot a 7-under 62 to finish at 17-under and tie Zach Arlinghaus for sixth place. Arlinghaus shot the third best Sunday round of 9-under par 60. The high school senior from northern Kentucky appears to be positioned to be a force on the national disc golf scene in short order.
The Madisonville players represented admirably in the Madisonville Open. After shooting 12-under par 52 at the Madisonville City Park on Saturday, and moving into second place in the Advanced Division, Skyler Hibbs started the day two strokes behind second round leader Brett Elam, a St. Louis, Missouri native.
Hibbs was the superior player on a pressure-packed Sunday shooting 1-under par 68 to beat Elam by one stroke and win the Advanced Division.
“Coming into the weekend, I wasn’t expecting too much. I just wanted to play better than last year,” he said. “I play Big Mahr weekly and it was by far the windiest conditions I’ve seen. That’s a testament to how good Chris’ score was. It was unbelievable what he was able to do out here.
“My first round was a little rough, and I had a few hiccups along the way. But I followed it up with the hot round (12-under) in the division at the City Park on Saturday to bring me within striking distance. Starting two back at Mahr was no easy task — but I managed. Came down to the final hole, and I was fortunate enough to be able to close it out.”
Rod Rhew overcame a bout with kidney stones to win the Amateur Masters 55+ division in convincing fashion with a 11 stroke margin of victory. Considering the pain he was under prior to teeing off, finishing Big Mahr was quite an accomplishment.
