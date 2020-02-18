Lindsey Wilson freshman T Sanchez is continuing his archery career after achieving success in the high school level at Hopkins County Central.
Sanchez shot at the college tournaments held in the West Kentucky Archery complex this past weekend where he placed second in the men’s recurve division in both the USA Archery Indoor Nationals and the NAIA Mid-South Conference competition.
“I’ve been going to class and shooting as much as I can ever since I started at Lindsey Wilson,” Sanchez said. “Trying to get better.”
In the classroom, Sanchez is majoring in biology.
Sanchez also said that college archery is different from high school archery.
“It’s totally different,” Sanchez said. “I’m shooting a totally different bow and a different setup. It’s just a reset for me. It’s challenging, but it’s been fun.”
In high school, Sanchez shot with a compound bow but now he’s shooting with a recurve bow.
“It’s a total different concept,” Sanchez said. “A recurve is harder than what I was shooting before.”
Despite the changes to his setup, Sanchez has had some success in college.
“During our 3D season (in September), I won region and conference,” Sanchez said. “I didn’t do as well in nationals (in October), and I kind of dropped off.”
While Sanchez was in high school, he shot in national and international tournaments and he said that big tournaments in college don’t really phase him since he shot on bigger stages before.
The Lindsey Wilson archery team took a three month break between November and January, then got back into action with their final indoor competitions of the season this past weekend in the West Kentucky Archery Complex.
Sanchez was glad to be back home over Valentine’s Day weekend.
“It’s definitely fun to shoot back here,” Sanchez said. “I’ve definitely got a home court advantage since I’ve shot here hundreds of times.”
The Blue Raiders will start their outdoor season in April.
