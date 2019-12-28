Madisonville North Hopkins kept their undefeated season intact Friday as they enter the weekend 10-0 following a 60-20 win over Mosley High School in Panama City, Fla.
The Lady Maroons started out the game with a 14-0 run and went into the second quarter with a 16-3 lead. North extended their lead to 22 points to take a 36-14 lead into the break.
Camryn LaGrange and Lindsey Peyton were already in double figures at the half with LaGrange scoring 13 points, 10 of which she scored in the second quarter. Peyton went into the locker room with 10 points in the first half. Courtney Peyton recorded nine points in the first 16 minutes of play.
The Lady Maroons didn't let up in the third, scoring 22 points as a team which activated a running clock for the fourth quarter. North went into the final eight minutes of play with a 58-16 lead.
LaGrange and Courtney Peyton finished the game with 18 points each. Lindsey Peyton scored two points in the second half, giving her a total of 12 for the game.
The Lady Maroons will be back in action today and Monday while in the Sunshine State.
