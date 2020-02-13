The Messenger will periodically update how our local athletes are doing at the next level. This week, a former Maroon football player was part of the new XFL season opener.
Pro FootballHopkins County played a small part in history on Saturday as Jeremy Clark and the Seattle Dragons took the field in Washington to play the DC Defenders in the XFL season opener. Clark graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins in 2012 and played football for the Maroons. The cornerback recorded two tackles, including one tackle for a loss in Seattle’s 31-19 setback to DC. The Dragons will play the Tampa Bay Vipers in their home opener Saturday.
Men’s College BasketballJaiveon Eaves continued his success on the floor for Murray State, despite the Racers’ winning streak coming to an end Thursday with a 71-64 loss at Belmont.
Murray did bounce back on Saturday with a 73-65 win over Tennessee State.
Eaves scored 12 points on Thursday and seven on Saturday, keeping his points per game average around 10.3 for the season.
The Brescia Bearcats lost their two games this past week on the road, falling to Alice Lloyd College 80-76 on Saturday and 99-79 at Midway University on Tuesday. Former Hopkins County Central Storm Demontae Barnhill dropped 20 points against Alice Lloyd but only scored two points at Midway, giving him a average of 9.5 ppg for the season. North alum Noah Cunningham scored five points against Midway.
College SoftballThe season got under way over the weekend with three former Lady Maroons taking the field.
First up, All-American Kaylee Tow and the Alabama Crimson Tide played four games in the Joanne Graf Classic in Tallahassee, Florida. Bama is off to a slow start with a 1-3 record. They won their season opener over North Carolina 5-2, but lost in extras to host Florida State 8-7 on Friday. They got swept in a doubleheader against the same teams on Saturday, getting shutout by the Seminoles 8-0 and lost 9-8 to the Lady Tarheels. Through four games, Tow is hitting .385. She had a two-RBI double in the seventh inning of Saturday’s loss to North Carolina.
Staying in the SEC, Mallory Peyton and the UK Wildcats played in the NFCA Lead-Off Classic in Clearwater, Florida, where Kentucky got off to a 4-0 start to their season. They won both games of a doubleheader on Friday — 6-2 over Liberty University and 2-1 over Texas State. They also won 6-2 Saturday in extra innings against North Carolina State before shutting out Minnesota on Sunday, 7-0. UK also played an exhibition game against the USA National Team on Saturday. Peyton struggled at the plate this weekend, getting only one hit in six at-bats.
Finally, Morgan McElroy and WKU opened their season in Troy, Alabama. As the Lady Hilltoppers played in the Trojan Classic. WKU started out their season with a 3-2 loss to Lipscomb, before beating College of Charleston 7-3. The team followed with a 3-1 loss to North Florida, a 3-2 win over host Troy and split the series against North Florida with a 3-0 win. McElroy sports a batting average of .375 so far and added a two-RBI double in the sixth inning of Sunday’s win over North Florida.
If you know of any former Hopkins County athletes playing in college or even the pros, call the sports desk at 270-824-3255 or send an email to raugsdorfer@the-messen ger.com.
