Dawson Springs will be represented at the KHSAA Class A State Meet in Lexington this weekend following some solid performances at the 1st Region Class A Meet in Murray.
Landon Pace qualified in the boys 300 meter hurdles with a second place time of 44.61 seconds — three seconds behind the winner from University Heights. He also qualified in the high jump finishing in a tie for third with a jump of 5-8. The first place finishers from Crittenden and Fulton had a jump of 6 feet.
On the girls’ side, Skye Bratcher also qualified for the 300-meter hurdles, finishing in second with a time of 53.50 seconds. She was four seconds behind the winner from UHA.
Another Dawson basketball player also qualified in the high jump for the girls with Brylee Spurlin finishing tied for third with a jump of 4’-06”. The winner from Murray cleared a five feet.
The state meet for Class A will be today at the University of Kentucky Track and Field Complex in Lexington. Class 2A will be tomorrow and Class 3A will compete on Saturday.
