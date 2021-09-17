Hopkins County Central earned a much-needed win at home on Thursday as they handled Hopkinsville by a score of 3-1. Going into the match, Central had lost six straight — two of those losses being COVID-19 forfeits.
“We’ve been in a rut, but getting a win was a good confidence booster,” Central head coach Grayson Hagerman said. “It really helped that we were playing on home soil as well. We’ve underperformed so far even though this is a pretty seasoned squad in the varsity level. We were able to put it together (Thursday) and we saw what we’re capable of doing, but we need to be able to do it night in and night out.”
Central entered halftime up 1-0 thanks to a goal by Ethan Love, but Hopkinsville equalized 19 minutes into the second half.
The game didn’t stay tied for long as Gavin Lear put Central back out in front five minutes later and Austin Sifuentes scored off a corner by Lear to give the Storm an insurance goal with just over 10 minutes remaining.
Throughout the match, Central had some good looks on goal only to be stopped by the Tiger keeper while Trevor Weldon kept his squad in it by making some athletic saves of his own on the other end.
“There were two very athletic keepers tonight,” Hagerman said. “I’ll take what I can get as far as goals go. We almost get too excited at the prospect of scoring more goals, but in reality we need to win games. We don’t need to win them convincingly, we just need to be on the winning side of games.”
girls match
In girls soccer action, the Lady Storm defeated Christian County on the road by a score of 4-2. Priya Holmes accounted for half of Central’s goals while Elissa Adams and Lillie Melton scored the remaining two goals.
Both Central teams will be at home on Saturday in a girls/boys doubleheader against Mayfield starting at 10 a.m.
