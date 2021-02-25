Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Today
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs at Madisonville North Hopkins- 5 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. Henderson County- 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Hopkinsville- 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkinsville- 6 p.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball
Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Dawson Springs- 6 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 7 p.m.
Saturday
Hebrews 12 Coffee Christmas Classic at Butler County: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Edmonson County- 2 p.m.
Dawson Springs at Caldwell County- 4:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Livingston Central- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. Hopkinsville- 1 p.m.
Dawson Springs vs. University Heights Academy- 1 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Caldwell County- 2:30 p.m.
Monday
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Livingston Central- 7:15 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkins County Central- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs at Christian Fellowship- 6 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Dawson Springs- 7:15 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at McLean County- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. University Heights Academy- 6 p.m.
Dawson Springs at Todd County Central- 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Hancock County- 7:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.