Madisonville North Hopkins’ struggles continued on Friday as the Mayfield Cardinals handed North (1-5) a 31-0 loss on the road. Friday’s loss was the fourth in a row and the second straight game the Maroons were shutout.
Despite quarterback Wyatt Coleman making his return to the starting lineup for the first time since week two at Ballard Memorial, the offense couldn’t get anything going early as back-to-back three- and-outs resulted in two Mayfield touchdowns as the Cardinals took a 14-0 lead going into the second quarter.
The Maroons seemed to have something going in their first offensive drive of the second quarter as Chris Price ran it 59 yards from the North 24-yard line, but the drive grinded to a halt with a turnover on downs. Mayfield eventually marched it down the field for another touchdown to go into halftime up 21-0.
The defense seemed to improve in the early going of the second half as they limited the Cardinals to a field goal in their first drive to make it 24-0. However, North’s offense once again turned it over on downs, but the silver lining of the drive was that they chewed enough of the clock as Mayfield didn’t score any more points in the third quarter.
Both teams traded the ball in the fourth as North recovered a Mayfield fumble only to lose it on downs followed by a punt by Mayfield and then another turnover on downs by Madisonville.
The Cardinals put the final nail in the coffin with a 33-yard run into the end zone to make it 31-0 with less than four minutes remaining.
Coleman was was 5 for 16 with one interception late in the fourth quarter in his return for the Maroons.
According to the schedule on the KHSAA website, Friday’s game was the last of the season for North, but there is a possibility of the Maroons taking the field one last time in 2020.
