All three Hopkins County schools met at Madisonville North Hopkins on Thursday for the Hopkins County Meet. North’s Alex Dendley and Audrey Tate won the boys and girls races, respectively. Dendley covered the 3.1 miles in a time of 19:08 and Tate clocked in at 24:15.
In the boys’ race, Central’s Deagan Harper came in second at 19:18 and Dawson Springs’ Lucas Osborne finished third at 19:19.
As for the girls, Central’s Raven Miller came in third with a time of 25:37 and Vnessa Tackett finished seventh overall at 28:45 for Dawson.
