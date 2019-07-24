The Hopkins County Central football team will be using two players from the school's soccer teams on their special teams unit this season.
Senior Chase Garrett will be entering his second year on the gridiron for the Storm, and freshman Priya Holmes will be playing in her first season for Central.
"It's nice that we have a couple of options at kicker this year, especially with one a senior and the other a freshman," head coach Stephen Wood said. "Even though Priya is a freshman, she was a good player for the middle school team, we're excited to see what she can do up here. She has a very good leg, and her soccer practices have been helping her out."
Holmes said she's glad to be continuing her football career at the next level.
"I played football in middle school because one of my teachers asked me to play," Holmes said. "Towards the end of last season, coach Wood came up to me and asked me to play for Central."
Holmes is a forward on the Lady Storm soccer team and notes the difference between kicking a soccer ball into a goal that's on the ground, opposed to kicking a football through uprights about 10 feet off the ground.
"It's really different than kicking a ball in soccer," Holmes said. "You've got to angle your foot a certain way and get the ball up in the air."
As for Garrett, he's entering his final season for the Storm in both football and soccer. On the soccer field, Garrett is a goalie for Central, which he says helps him with his punts and kicking distance.
"The work load between soccer and football isn't too
See Storm/Page B2
storm
bad," Garrett said. "I've got soccer in the morning and football practice in the late afternoon. I've always wanted to play football, since I couldn't play a primary position with soccer going on, I just decided to be a kicker for the team."
The soccer teams practice in the mornings starting at 8 a.m., and football starts around 5 p.m. to beat the summer heat, which gives the two athletes plenty of time to rest between practices.
Holmes has a unique position of being a female in a mostly male sport. Women in the game of football is starting to become common with the rise of female coaches and officials in the NFL and at the college level.
"I didn't really want to be the only girl on the team," Holmes said. "I hope I can inspire girls to go out and play football, too."
The plan right now is to have Holmes kick extra points, while Garrett does the majority of the kicking work.
"Chase is our best option at punter," Wood said. "Priya has been looking pretty consistent getting the ball up on PAT's. We'll see how they'll do when a rush is coming for them."
Wood has also enlisted the help of middle school coach Kohl Arnett to work with the two kickers.
"Kohl has helped coach some all-star teams and middle school teams," Wood said. "He's worked with kickers before, so it's good to have him up here helping."
