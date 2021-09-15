The volleyball teams for Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central picked up wins on Monday evening while the North girls and Central boys soccer teams were on the losing end on the road.
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins 3, Fort Campbell 0: The Lady Maroons improved their record to 9-6 with a sweep at home on Monday (25-10, 25-11, 25-8). Kendrea White recorded seven kills and Amya King recorded all 22 assists for the team along with four kills and six aces for her while Arian Gregory had 21 digs.
Hopkins County Central 4, Hopkinsville 0: The Lady Storm came away with a win in Hoptown on Monday (25-20, 26-24, 25-20, 25-15). Kaylee Evans had 20 assists with eight aces on the night while Haylee Gunther led the team in kills with eight.
Boys Soccer
Owensboro Catholic 4, Hopkins County Central 3: Central couldn’t quite get over the hump in Owensboro as they fell by one goal to the Aces. Jaxon Greer had a two-goal night while Tim Clevenger recorded a goal and an assist. Trevor Weldon made five saves as the Storm keeper.
Girls Soccer
Bowling Green 4, Madisonville North Hopkins 0: North couldn’t get any offense going in Bowling Green on Monday as they were shutout for the third time in four games. Shelby Chandler had a busy night in goal as she recorded 10 saves in the loss.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.