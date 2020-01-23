Anyone that knows Eddie Ford realizes the man’s love for basketball is off the charts.
Ford came to the Madisonville Lions Club on Wednesday as a guest speaker and touched on a variety of topics, including his son, Travis Ford. The younger Ford is a former Madisonville North Hopkins basketball and UK basketball standout and currently serves as head coach of the men’s basketball program at Saint Louis University.
Ford also touched on the NCAA and how basketball has evolved over recent years.
A life-long resident of western Kentucky, Ford played high school basketball at South Hopkins and went on to play for Murray State University. He has also coached in the area at nearby Webster County and for years ran all-star camps in Louisville until 2015.
Ford now lives in Henderson, but also spends time with his son and grandchildren in St. Louis during the college basketball season.
Ford started off with an update on Travis and what he’s done since he left Madisonville.
“Travis graduated from North in 1989,” Ford recalled. “He then went over to Missouri and played there for a year until he transferred over to Kentucky when coach Rick Pitino got there.”
“He played a little pro ball with the Golden State Warriors for half a year,” Ford said. “Saw that he didn’t have much of a future there, so he decided to try coaching. A friend of mine had a connection with Campbellsville and their coach died a week before school started, and they needed a coach. So Travis went over to coach Pitino, and Pitino told him to go ahead and do it and if he likes coaching, (Pitino) will always find a job for him.”
From Campbellsville, Travis would go onto coach for Eastern Kentucky, UMass and Oklahoma State before getting the head coaching job at Saint Louis in 2016.
Ford also went into what it’s been like ever since Travis accepted the job at Saint Louis.
“St. Louis is a great sports town,” Ford said. “The relationship between the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team and the university is unreal because the Cardinals come to a lot of basketball games and Travis provides them seats. They really work together, so it really didn’t hurt that I was able to go to the playoffs at Busch Stadium this past season and sit by the dugout.”
Ford also said that the university has a similar relationship with the St. Louis Blues hockey team.
Another topic Ford brought up was his thoughts on the NCAA, including whether players should get paid and what action the NCAA should take for the brawl that occurred in Tuesday night’s Kansas State vs. Kansas men’s basketball game.
“There’s a lot of things that bother me about basketball right now,” Ford said. “The NCAA being the top of the list. I think it’s an organization that’s forgot what it’s all about. There’s a lot of corruption in the NCAA. It’s going to be really interesting to see how they’re going to handle what happened in the Kansas State vs. Kansas game. That was a very serious incident, and a player had a chair ready to hit someone with it. It was really bad. There’s going to be serious punishments or else the NCAA will lose its credibility.”
Although Ford doesn’t agree with players getting paid by the NCAA based on skill, he believes that players should get a stipend.
“A lot of players are far from their parents,” Ford said. “A lot of them don’t have any means. Travis roomed with a guy he played with who was from Mississippi, and he had nothing. His teammates would want to go get a pizza or something, and his roommate couldn’t come because he had no money.”
“I really want every player to receive the same amount of money,” Ford said. “Give everyone X-amount and they can go get that pizza or go to a movie.”
Ford went into how the game of basketball has changed.
“Centers don’t really play down low anymore so there’s almost no post play,” Ford said. “You don’t really have a center. The game has changed so much. There’s a lot of players who can shoot the ball pretty well and it’s opened up the game and the 3-pointer fits into that. It does make the game pretty interesting.”
Even though Ford hasn’t been active in basketball since 2015, he’s enjoying where his life is right now watching his son succeed as a college coach.
The Billikens qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2019 and are off to a 14-4 start to this season. Travis has more than 400 wins in his coaching career.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.