Hopkins County Central ended their season the same way it began with Henderson County coming out on top by a score of 6-0 on Wednesday at Madisonville North Hopkins. However, Central still has a lot to be proud of with what happened in between those two meetings with the Lady Colonels.
“This was a special group of girls,” head coach Ben Lutz said. “We beat Caldwell County for the first time since 1999, made it to the region tournament for the first time since 1998 and won a region tournament game for the first time in program history. A lot of people can base our season on just one game, which was a disappointing loss to Henderson. But when you look at this season as a whole, it was special. Our seniors especially did great this year and they played their tails off against Lyon County (Tuesday).
“We’re definitely looking to get back to the region semifinals next year, maybe even further,” Lutz continued. “We’ll have a lot of girls coming back next year and I’m excited for the future of this program.”
Henderson took the lead early and didn’t look back as they went into halftime up 3-0. The Lady Colonels put it out of reach by scoring three more goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half.
“We knew already that Henderson was going to be a tough team,” Lutz said. “We wanted to slow down some of their top players, but they have so much depth. Hats off to them, there’s definitely a reason why they’re one of the top teams in the region.”
Henderson will face Madisonville North Hopkins for the 2nd Region Championship.
