Madisonville North Hopkins was dominant for 80 minutes on Thursday night as they picked up a 5-0 win over Franklin-Simpson at home.
North’s record improves to 7-2-1 on the year while Franklin-Simpson falls to 10-3.
North had some chances early, but J.J. Brown danced his way through the Wildcat defense in the box and put it in the bottom-right corner to make it 1-0 in the 17th minute.
In the final four minutes of the first half, Logan Terry got it by the keeper to put North up by two and a handball in the box set up a penalty kick opportunity for Brown. Unfortunately, the Franklin keeper knocked the shot away and it was a 2-0 North lead at halftime.
In the seventh minute of the second half, Zach Bryant gave North a three-goal advantage and scored again a few minutes later off a cross by Brown to make it 4-0 Maroons.
With less than two minutes remaining, Terry put his laces through a shot that found the net and that iced the game for North.
North will play two on Saturday as they’ll be in the Colonel Classic at Henderson County. They’ll first take on Evansville Reitz at 11 a.m. and Cooper at 5 p.m.
