There were not a lot of people in town around 1921 but something tells me it was a pretty exciting time to be in Hopkins County.
Cars were starting to be used by the population and a new civic club, The Kiwanis Club, was just coming to town. The new high school was being built on Seminary Street in the building that now houses the Hopkins County Board of Education offices.
On the south side of town a new sport was being introduced to Hopkins County in 1921 which you usually only saw in bigger cities. The Madisonville Country Club was formed and golf was brought to our community.
This year Madisonville Country Club celebrates its 100th anniversary and over the years the Club and golf itself have changed a great deal. The Club has had three distinctive phases in its 100 year history.
In the first phase of the Club, the golf course was a nine hole course. If you go out and look at the course today, there are holes that are not missing and different holes that were a part of the original course in 1921.
Current hole numbers one, eight, nine, ten, and eighteen were part of the original nine hole course in 1921.
The area where the four lane South Main is today was a long par five fifth hole on the course. You would be driving in front of what is now Westco Subdivision to look over to that hole.
Another feature in 1921 was many of the members of the Club were people that did not play golf but did it strictly for social reasons.
Among the prominent citizens who were the early Presidents of the Club were Madisonville Mayor David “Peewee” Parrish, Real Estate Developer Brent Hart (Brentwood Subdivision) and insurance agent J. Craig Riddle, Sr.
The second phase of the history of the Club took place in the 1970’s as the course went from a nine hole course to an 18 hole course. In 1971 the Club acquired an additional 114 acres which is now predominantly the back side of the course.
This expansion of nine holes in the early 1970’s was made possible in part by the acquisition of part of the golf course. The Commonwealth of Kentucky Highway Department expanded South Main Street to four lanes that you see today and bought part of the golf course.
The 1970’s expansion made the golf course one of the best in all of Kentucky. It helped fuel a tremendous interest in golf that spilled over to extended golf at the Madisonville City Park and the formation of the new Lakeshore Country Club.
The golf course in the 1970’s was home to many great golfers: future PGA player Brad Fable, a fixture in National Amateur golf Ches Riddle, Sr., University of Kentucky golfer Jimmy Riddle, Steve Cox who has won 15 Evansville Country Club championships over five decades, and current pro at Madisonville Country Club and local golf icon Mike Thomas.
During this golf boom women golfers became more common on the course. Mary Jo Riddle became a fixture along with other women golfers such as Sharon Fuller and Diana Adams.
The course hosted the 1980 Kentucky Mens Amateur championship, the US Open Qualifier, and a US Amateur Qualifier.
During the boom era of golf the Club took on professional golfers to run the facility including Eli Baron, for whom an annual tournament is now named, Norman Kruse (a 1929 U.S. Open Qualifier), Kent Casey, Jeff McGill, and Thomas.
The third phase of the Club was when it went from a privately owned Club with stockholders to private individuals owning the Club. Since 2006 the Club has been owned and run by private individuals.
This private ownership also meant the Club became open to public play more and many more residents who were not members of the Club began to use the facility for golf.
Jeff and Lu Howerton owned the Club from 2006 to 2012. Thereafter, David Litchfield and his partner, Ron Kafer, owned the Club. Today the Club is owned by David and Suzanne Weir and Joey and Alison Clayton.
Golf has remained the constant part of the history of the Club as it has gone from a nine hole course to an 18 hole course regardless of the ownership structure.
Swimming was an integral part of the Club and a swim team existed from the 1960s until 2010. Swimming and the swimming pool was the focal point of the Club for many years.
Tennis was also a part of the Club and changing of the Club. During the 1970s expansion of tennis, the tennis courts were added. The tennis courts were remodeled in the late 1990s and remained in use until the early 2010s. The courts are still there today by the 10th tee box.
Over the years the Club has had many changes but one constant has been golf.
The current COVID-19 pandemic has been both good and bad for the Madisonville Country Club golf course. On the good side it has refueled an interest in golf that has probably not been seen since the 1970s.
One person who has been playing the course for over 15 years recently told me that the course is in the best shape it has ever been in and this is true. COVID-19 has resulted in more play which has led to a better course.
The bad side of COVID-19 is it has curtailed gatherings of large groups. As such, there was not a formal dinner or recognition to commemorate the 100 years.
Madisonville Country Club and its golf course have been a major part of the community for 100 years and the future only can tell what changes we will see in the coming years.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
