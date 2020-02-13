The KHSAA released the brackets for March’s annual Sweet 16 state tournaments for both boys and girls basketball.
The 2nd Region will play the 1st Region in the girls’ tournament, which runs from March 11-15.
The winner of the boys’ 2nd Region will play the 4th Region, with that tournament running March 18-22.
All state tournament games will be played at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Most consider the Madisonville North Hopkins boys as the heavy favorite to defend their 2nd Region crown. The Maroons are currently 23-3.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Maroons are 22-1 and sport the best record in the region. The team’s one loss came to defending region champion Henderson County back in January.
Both teams will first have to go though the 7th District and the 2nd Region tournaments before they can think about the trip to Lexington.
North already secured the top seed in the 7th District for both the boys and girls tournaments with undefeated records against district opponents.
Possible opponents for the Maroons out of the 4th Region for the boys include Bowling Green (21-5), Warren Central (19-6), Logan County (22-3) and Clinton County 19-6.
North faced Bowling Green in the season opener back on Dec. 3 at home and posted a 69-61 victory.
As for the girls in the 1st Region, Graves County (20-4), Marshall County (18-8), Calloway County (15-9) and McCracken County (17-9) make up the top teams.
The Lady Maroons faced Marshall in the Ressellville Food Bank Classic on Dec. 22 where North won 61-49 and they beat Calloway at home 51-32 on Jan. 31.
According to the official brackets released by the KHSAA, the 1st Region vs. 2nd Region game for the girls will be played on Thursday, March 12, at 12:30 p.m. CST and the 2nd Region vs. 4th Region boys game will be played on Wednesday, March 18, at 11 a.m. CST.
