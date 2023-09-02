The Lady Maroons volleyball team competed Thursday night in Owensboro but fell short in all three sets, 25-14, 25-13, 25-11.
“We came out strong, but got in our heads,” North Volleyball Head Coach Sarah Sutton said.
Mackenzie Stoltz led the team with seven kills, three blocks, ten digs and one ace. Keira Williams had one kill, four blocks, seven assists, five digs and one ace.
“We play our first home game against UHA on Tuesday, which we are looking forward to,” said Stoltz.
