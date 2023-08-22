Madisonville-North Hopkins football opened the season Friday night against the Union County Braves in Morganfield, KY, losing 21-14.
“The biggest thing is that we were disappointed in the outcome,” Madisonville North Hopkins Head Coach Chris Price said. “We just fell short. They’re coached up good.:
The Braves drew first blood, going up 7-0 early in the second quarter. By the half the Maroons trailed 14-7. Union County extended their lead to 21-7 in the third, but Madisonville scored to pull within a touchdown. They were never able to close that gap as both teams went scoreless in the final period.
Price said his Maroons need to minimize their mistakes as a team.
“We had 103 yards of offense negated due to penalties,” he said. “We had flags all night, holding calls, personal fouls, it really just comes down to being more disciplined and me as the coach, I’m gonna make sure we get it fixed before our next game.”
Price said standout players from Friday night were left tackle Michael Bailey who played extremely well. Linebacker Skylar Minton was all over the place “making plays everywhere”.
The Maroons will host Caldwell County on Friday. The Tigers, also 0-1, lost their season opener to Hopkins County Central Friday night in Mortons Gap.
