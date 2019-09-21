Mr. Money enters Pennsylvania Derby as second favorite

"It's always fun when you're winning," said Chester Thomas, who is hoping that trend continues Saturday at the Pennsylvania Derby when Mr. Money takes to Parx Racing in the $1 million Grade 1 race that broadcasts live on NBC at 4:48 p.m. CST.
Mr. Money will be attempting to add to an already-impressive 2019 that has included four straight graded stakes wins, including the Pat Day Mile, the Indiana Derby, and most recently, the West Virginia Derby. He enters the race as the second favorite at 2-1 odds and has won his his last four races by a combined 20-plus lengths.
"He's scary good right now," Thomas said Friday shortly before he headed up to Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania for the race. "We are going to keep our fingers crossed, hope for a good trip and take our chances."
Morning line favorite Improbable (8-5) came into the year as one of the favorites for the Kentucky Derby and went off as the 4-1 favorite in the run for the roses despite finishing second in his two preps. He was moved up to fourth after a disqualification in the Derby and then finished sixth in the Preakness Stakes, again as the 5-2 favorite. A victory in the Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar while equipped with blinkers finally put him in the winner's circle in 2019.
Mr. Money drew the outside post in the six-horse field, which suits Thomas just fine.
"I look for them to send Improbable and War of Will (4-1) to the top, and that's fine," said Thomas. "Our horse has a couple of different speeds, so ideally, we'd like to be sitting clear on the
outside as we head for home. We want to break well from the gate and see how it sets up."
The Pennsylvania Derby was scheduled to feature Maximum Security, who was disqualified from first to 17th in the Kentucky Derby back in May, but had to scratch from the race due to a colon ailment.
Mr. Money is trained by Bret Calhoun and will be ridden by jockey Gabriel Saez -- the same connections for the previous wins in '19.
"This has been a magical year, and let's hope it continues,' Thomas said.
In other news out of the Thomas stable, 3-year-old By My Standards -- who ran in this year's Derby -- has returned to Churchill Downs and will be on the track working tomorrow, he said.
