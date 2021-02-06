It was a disappointing Thursday evening for the boys basketball programs at Madisonville North Hopkins and Dawson Springs as the Maroons had their winning streak snapped at three games, while the Panthers are still in search of their first win.
Boys Basketball
Muhlenberg County 68, Madisonville North Hopkins 47: The Mustangs had only a three point advantage at the half going into the break up 31-28, but Muhlenberg outscored the Maroons 25-13 in the third quarter to stay in front for good. Despite the loss, Zach Tow once again led the team with 15 points while Kale Gaither scored 13 and Ashton Gaines recorded 10 points.
McLean County 63, Dawson Springs 25: The Panthers were shorthanded on Thursday as their leading scorer, Landon Pace, is out for two weeks with an ankle injury and they were missing brothers Dylin and Austin Skinner. In the loss at home to McLean, Rett Nieters led the Panthers with 10 points.
