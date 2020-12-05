The Lady Hot Shots travel basketball team picked up two more wins on Tuesday by the scores of 34-21 and 34-24 at the Evansville Basketball Academy.
“These girls can coach themselves,” said head coach David Basham. “They just pressure the ball all game long. They are relentless.”
Basham said that Rylee Richardson and Addie Menster led the offense in the wins.
The team will make one last trip to Evansville on Tuesday, Dec. 15 for two more games before taking a break for the holidays. They will start a new season on Sunday, Jan. 17.
