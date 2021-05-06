Among the drivers who will be in the upcoming soap box derby on Baldwin Drive in Madisonville on June 5 will be a young man from Dawson Springs who will be in a patriotic red, white and blue car.
Isaac VanMatre, 7, chose “The Patriot” as his car for his older brother who’s in the Army Reserve.
“I’m really excited for the race,” VanMatre said. “This will be my first time doing this.”
VanMatre may be a newcomer to the world of soapbox derby, but according to his mother, Jennifer, it’s been a natural fit for him.
“Isaac doesn’t play any sports so we thought this would be a great avenue for him to get an extra curricular activity,” she said. “We decided to sign him up, and we’re hoping that he’ll do well. He’s been learning very quickly and he’s really excited for the race in Madisonville.”
Out of all the beginner cars to choose from, VanMatre chose the one with the stars and stripes over a Papa John’s car.
“I really liked the Papa Johns’ car,” VanMatre said. “But I decided to go with The Patriot because it reminded me of my brother.”
VanMatre’s older brother, Zach, 24, served a tour in Bagdad in 2018.
“Zach really helped me with Isaac,” Jennifer VanMatre said. “When he went off to Bagdad in 2018, it was very hard for all of us. But since he’s been back, he’s been very close to Isaac.”
Come June, no matter if The Patriot wins or loses, Isaac’s mother sees it as an absolute win for her son.
“We’ve told him that even if he loses, he’ll make a lot of new friends and good memories,” she said. “There’s a lot of different races he can compete in, and I hope he’ll keep doing soapbox derby in the coming years.”
The registration deadline for the Madisonville Soapbox Derby is May 20 and information is available on soapboxderby.org/pennyrile.
