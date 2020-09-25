Madisonville North Hopkins (7-1) made quick work of Hopkins County Central (1-6) at Maroon Gym Thursday night with a three-set volleyball sweep (25-7, 25-19, 25-19).
Even though Central suffered their third loss in a row to their cross-town rival, both teams used the 7th District matchup as a way to prepare for the district tournament next month.
“We’re going to keep on progressing and getting better,” Central head coach Greg Wagoner said. “This is a start right here. It’s getting us closer and closer to where we need to be at come district tournament and playing a team like Madisonville is like a warm up for the district tournament.”
After North easily took the first set, limiting Central to only seven points, the Lady Storm showed the fight in them in the last two sets, especially in the third set.
With the game almost in the bag for the Lady Maroons, Central started to rally and they were able to cut the North lead to 24-16, causing Lady Maroon head coach Cindy Fliehman to call a timeout.
“I told them to play fundamental volleyball,” Fliehman said. “We were letting balls drop that we normally don’t drop and to keep being scrappy because Central has some scrappy players so it was difficult for us to put it down in some areas because they’re so scrappy.”
On the other side of the net, Wagoner was encouraging his girls to not give up.
“I told them don’t quit,” Wagoner said. “I told them that you go and play your hearts out and don’t give up. They stayed in it, they stayed upbeat, they didn’t get down on themselves and that’s what I like to see.”
So far this season, North is an even 1-1 against the 7th District with their lone loss of the season back on Sept. 15 against Caldwell County. So far this year the Lady Maroons have been led by Natalie Collier and Kaitlyn Orange who entered the game with over 50 kills each. Amya King has also been a huge part of North’s success with 134 assists going into Thursday and added 18 to her total against Central.
Overall, Fliehman gives credit to her team’s chemistry for North’s success this year.
“We all just played together as a team,” Fliehman said. “We’ve struggled with that as a team, but (Thursday night) everyone did their part and we played well as a team. Each game we win, we get more and more momentum. All these girls get along, they want to win and they want to work hard in practice.”
As for Central, they’re a younger team with sophomore Ellie Larkins and junior Leighjaye Barnes leading the team in kills, but the “scrappy” play of the Lady Storm that was on display Thursday is a step in the right direction in coach Wagoner’s opinion.
“They really came together as a team tonight,” Wagoner said. “In the second set and the third set, that’s when we started pushing it. They’re a young team, so they don’t give up ad they keep on going. It was a good match, even though they swept us in three sets, we played the way we should be playing.”
North will be back in action Saturday as they host Graves County at 6 p.m. while Central will be off until Monday when they go back home to play Trigg County at 7 p.m. North and Central will play each other one more time in the regular season on Oct. 5 at Hopkins County Central scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start time.
