Madisonville North Hopkins managed to outscore the hard-hitting squad from Lyon County with a 9-8 win at Elmer Kelley Stadium Thursday. The Maroons snapped a five-game losing skid, bringing them to 10-11 on the year.
“We’ve been fighting and have had close games recently,” North head coach Alan Hall said. “We had that close one against Owensboro Catholic that we should’ve won. With (Thursday night) it finally worked out for us.”
A three-run home run in the top of the sixth for Lyon cut the Maroon lead to one run. With two outs and a runner on in the seventh, a deep fly ball to center looked like it was going to give the Lyons the lead off the bat, but it held up long enough for Hunter Gossett to catch the final out.
Erric Farmer was given the starting nod as he threw the first five innings giving up five runs — three earned — on six hits on the way to the win. Luke Barton came in the sixth and tossed two innings giving up three earned runs on three hits.
“The pitching did really well,” Hall said. “Erric pitched good enough for us. We knew that they were a good hitting team and we were hoping Erric would slow their bats down a little bit. Luke came in, threw strikes and hit his spots and you can’t ask for more than that from him.”
Farmer also swung the bat well for the Maroons driving in three RBI’s along with Jonathan Cain — who was patrolling left field for North.
“We stress on hitting everyday,” Hall said. “We know we’re not going to hit the ball out of the park all the time, we’ve got to be able to hit in order to score some runs. They’re actually starting to see that and they’re starting to come around at the right time with the postseason coming up.”
After Lyon struck first with a run in the first, the Maroons hit right back with three runs of their own in the first inning and one more in the second. The Lyons came back to tie it in the third with two runs scoring on an error by the North right fielder followed by a solo home run.
North finally got it together in the fourth stringing four runs to make it 8-4 Maroons.
The four-run fourth was enough for North to hold on for the win over the Lyons ahead of a tough final week of the regular season at Murray on Saturday followed by a two-game homestand against Livingston Central on Monday and Henderson County on Tuesday to close out the season.
“This is the way we scheduled it,” Hall said. “Myself and coach (Steven) Patterson decided to put the tough teams at the end to prepare us the for the postseason.”
First pitch at Murray is scheduled for noon on Saturday.
