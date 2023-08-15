Madisonville-North Hopkins High School girls volleyball will hit the road tonight to kick off the 2023 season. Both jv and varsity will be playing Webster County starting at 5:30p.m.
“We are excited to kick off our season against Webster,” Head Coach Sarah Sutton said. “We are looking forward to our juniors and seniors to play well.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.