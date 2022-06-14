Madisonville Miners go 2-2 over a busy weekend to move to 5-6 on the season.
On Friday night the Miners split games with Dubois County Bombers in a double header at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
In the first game, Austin Baal homered on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs. Jake O’Connell would send another one over on the next play.
The Miners would end up scoring a total of 4 in the first inning making it 4-0 .
The Bombers would get on the board in the second, scoring two off a homerun from Terrick Thompson. The Bombers would hold the Miners to only one more run to take a 7-5 win in the first game.
J.P. Fox took the Loss for the Miners allowing three hits and three runs over one and one-third innings, striking out two.
In the second game the Miners would start the game striking first off a solo homerun from Kobe Jones .
The bombers would add a run in the top of the fourth on a single scoring one run to tie the game at 1-1
In the bottom of the 5th the Miners would add another run when Ausin Baal would hit a single to center to score Kareh Valentin to make it 2-1 and would hold the bombers scoreless to seal the win .
Slaide Naturman got the win for the Miners, he went two and two-thirds innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out one.
On Saturday the Miners dropped a 4-0 game in Henderson to the Flash.
On Sunday Madisonville hosted the Muhlenberg County Stallions in a high scoring contest that ended with a 13-10 Miners win.
Luke Mitchell got things going in the bottom of the first, driving in Evan Liddie. The next batter,
Jackson Lindsey drove in a pair of runs to give the Miners a 3-0 lead.
The Stallions scored on in the top of the third, and the Miners answered in the bottom of the fifth with five to make it 8-1.
Muhlenberg County scored eight of their own in the top of the fifth to take a 9-8 lead, but Madisonville tied it up at 8-8 in the bottom of the sixth.
The Stallions would once against jump out in from with one run in the top of the seventh to go up 10-9, but the Miners would score two in each the seventh and eighth to take a 13-10 win.
