It was a special evening at the Hopkins County Family YMCA on Tuesday as Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central held senior night prior to their meet against Marshall County.
Madisonville won the meet with a combined 204 points to Marshall’s 159 and Central’s 35.
North’s Colton Bunch and Central’s Brooklyn Todd got to go through the kickboard tunnel as the only two seniors from both teams before they dove into the pool to compete.
“Colton has been swimming with us for six years,” North head coach Kent Waide said. “He was able to equal some of his best swims (Tuesday). He continues to focus to get those times down going into the postseason He’s a great kid, a good leader and helps his teammates out between races.”
After the senior night festivities and dives from North’s Madison Paris and Ryan Farmer, some technical difficulties were experienced as the timing system malfunctioned and it was not able to record times during the meet. The meet had to be timed the old fashioned way with hand-held stopwatches.
Bunch didn’t need a stopwatch to tell him that he won a few of his events, most notably in the boys 100-yard breaststroke when he beat his opponent from Marshall by a full length of the pool with a time of 1:06.63. He also won the boys 50-yard freestyle in 23.31 seconds.
“My philosophy is that a good swimmer will look to their left and right to see how they finished, but a great swimmer will look behind them to see how they can improve their time,” Bunch said. “To me, what matters most is to get my times down so I can be ready for the postseason in a few weeks.”
Bunch also said that he’s glad that he was able to swim his last high school season with his little brother, Gavin Bunch — who also had a good night in the pool with two second place finishes behind fellow Maroon Seth Spencer in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly.
“Gavin has really improved this year,” Colton Bunch said. “I don’t know if it’s because I’m his big brother and I serve as an inspiration for him or he’s just that sneaky athletic, but I’m proud of how well he’s done this season.”
The Bunch brothers were part of the boys 400-free relay team as they helped North beat Marshall in the event with a time of 3:52.12.
Luka Celik picked up a couple of wins for the Maroons in the boys 200-free (2:16.19) and in the marathon 500-free (6:15.88).
On the girls side, Addison Melton won the 100-fly with a time of 1:25.10 and Ella Kirkland won the 100-breast.
Todd struggled in the pool for Central, but head coach Kathryn Cartwright is just glad the team is able to swim at all this season.
“It’s just been crazy this year,” Cartwright said. “It was weird when I got (Kent) Akin’s weekly email with the athletic schedules that he put ‘canceled’ in all caps next to everything except for swimming and a freshman basketball game on Saturday.”
The Central swimmers will be back in the water on Thursday as they travel out to Ohio County while North’s next meet will also be on the road next Tuesday at Daviess County.
