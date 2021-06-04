Madisonville North Hopkins’ Josh Plain and Nathaniel Crick — along with the doubles team of Hopkins Central’s Natalie Rickey and Chloe Mackey — were given early exits at the KHSAA State Tournament in the first round on Tuesday.
The highlight was Plain’s match against Brock Kessinger of Lawrence County, which was forced into a tiebreaker. Plain cruised to a 6-2 victory in the opening set, but then lost the second set also by a score of 6-2.
In the tiebreaker, he was down 8-4, but he mounted a comeback to tie it up at eight. Kessinger eventually won the tiebreaker by a score of 11-9.
“(Kessinger) did something that no one has been able to do against Josh the whole season, which was to beat him at his own game,” North head coach Bryan Fazenbaker said. “It was a cautious, no risk strategy. Kessinger added pressure at the net, and that was the deciding factor.”
Crick had the misfortune of drawing fifth seeded Chris Kauffmann of St. Xavier and got shutout in the match — 6-0, 6-0.
“Nate drew a seed, which is typically the kiss of death at state,” Fazenbaker said.
Both Maroon players were named to the All-2nd Region team.
Richey and Mackey also drew a fifth seed in the girls’ doubles bracket. They faced off against Henry Clay’s Sarah Clark and Kennedy Herring and they were handed a 6-0, 6-0 loss.
