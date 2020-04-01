The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday that spring sports activity for baseball, softball, tennis, and track and field — regular season and postseason — has been suspended until further notice.
The announcement came in the wake of a KHSAA dead period — imposed on March 13 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic — that was originally set to end April 13.
In a post on its website, the KHSAA indicates the status of spring sports regular seasons and postseasons “will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation and activities being conducted in alignment with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and state and local directives.”
The current KHSAA calendar shows baseball and softball district tournaments are scheduled to start May 18. Regional track and field and tennis events can be completed anytime between May 18-30. All spring sports state championships are slated to be completed by June 7.
