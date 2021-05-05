For a second consecutive day, Mother Nature wreaked havoc on high school sporting events in Hopkins County.
Central called their home softball and baseball games off on Tuesday morning. The Storm were scheduled to host Webster County, while the Lady Storm were set to take on Fort Campbell.
North Hopkins also called off their ballgames Tuesday as the Maroons’ baseball team had a scheduled 7th District matchup against Dawson Springs at Elmer Kelley Stadium, while the Lady Maroons were going to play Christian County.
According to the North softball Twitter account, their game against the Lady Colonels has been rescheduled to Friday, May 28.
