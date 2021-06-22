The Hopkins County Central boys basketball boosters will present the inaugural White Plains Hoopfest 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday, July 10 at the new basketball courts at White Plains City Park.
The tournament will have male and female divisions for kids in grades 3-5, middle school, high school and adult age groups.
There’s a $100 entry fee per team of four players. Admission for spectators is free of charge and there will be music, contests and food trucks.
Signup links for teams can be found on the White Plains Hoopfest Facebook page and further questions can be directed to Jonathan Wells via email at jonathan.wells@hopkins.kyschools.us.
