Competition for high school sports officially started Friday in Kentucky and the Madisonville North Hopkins girls golf program couldn’t ask for a better start to their season as they won the Lady Maroon Classic at Madisonville Country Club with a team score of 316.
The Lady Maroons were led by senior Kat Weir- who won the individual title with a score of 74. Her teammate and fellow senior Kaitlyn Zieba was right behind her, shooting a 75.
“I was hitting the ball pretty good,” Weir said. “I was able to get up and down from a few places and made some good putts. I did not expect to shoot better than Kaitlyn. I heard that we were tied up and we had to go into a playoff but it turned out that it wasn’t the case. But overall it was still a good tournament.”
Along with Weir and Zieba, Karra Tucker also broke 80 with a 77 on her scorecard. Stella Knight was the last counted score with a 90 and Sydney Browning shot a 91. North blew away the field on the team leaderboard, with Daviess County finishing second with 366.
“I’ve probably got a top three team in the state,” North head coach Sam Westfall said. “My top three girls are currently playing at their best. Our score of 316 is a record for us at this tournament.”
Madisonville is coming off of a 1st Region Championship season in 2020. They hope to defend their title and make a run for the KHSAA State Championship.
“The one team in our region we’ve got to look out for is Marshall,” Westfall said. “There are some other good teams out there, but the main one is Marshall. We’re going to do everything we can to keep our region title.”
North will be back at it at The Pines at Lindsey Wilson today, then they’ll have a busy first full week ahead with tournaments in Bowling Green, Shelbyville and Lexington.
