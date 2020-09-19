We are now six months into the pandemic caused by COVID-19, and while sports have been impacted tremendously by cancellations or postponements such as the NCAA basketball tournament, MLB games, and spring college and high school sports, one sport that seems to be thriving during the pandemic is golf.
Since golf is a sport in which you can social distance very easily, it along with outdoor activities such as boating and fishing, have actually increased during the COVID-19 crisis.
One local golfer that has not slowed down either by COVID-19 or by age is an icon of the ladies’ local golf scene, Mary Jo Riddle.
Riddle, 90, was born in the home of Lyle and Louise Buie. She was unique in that the Buies were early members of the Madisonville Country Club when the Club started in 1921.
Lyle Buie was quite a golfer in his own right as he was the first winner of the Eli Barron Tournament. Louise Buie was known for straight down the middle shots and was a great influence on her daughter, Mary Jo’s, golf game.
Riddle grew up in the era before high school sports allowed females to participate like we do today but she was an avid golfer even as a youngster.
After marrying Ches Riddle, Sr., they spent a tour of duty in the military. Son, Jimmy, was actually born in South Carolina near Fort Jackson. Jimmy Riddle recently noted, “The Base Commander was Colonel Bone from Madisonville and while Dad was off coaching the base basketball team, Mom spent a lot of her time at that time playing golf with Colonel and Mrs. Bone.”
Upon returning to Madisonville after her husband’s military obligations, the couple became a fixture on the local golf scene participating in many couple’s tournaments and many individual tournaments throughout Kentucky.
As good as Mary Jo was locally, she was a bigger force statewide as she played many statewide tournaments. To show you what type of celebrity she was, the Princeton Country Club once hosted an exhibition where people paid to come watch Mary Jo give lessons and play with professional golfer Kay Beard.
Jimmy Riddle recently noted, “It was a real big event in Princeton and in appreciation for what Mom had done for the Princeton Country Club, they gave the family a lifetime membership to the club.”
As Ches and Mary Jo Riddle began to raise a family, they had two boys, Ches Riddle, Jr. and Jimmy, who later became outstanding golfers and football players.
An overlooked fact about Mary Jo’s contributions to the family may have been that she was actually a great golf coach.
“Many people thought Dad was a great golfer, but few people realize that his golf game came by him naturally as being a good athlete,” said Jimmy. “Mom is the one who actually taught Ches and I how to play golf as she took us to the golf course when we were in strollers and when we were old enough to swing a golf club, she was giving us lessons.”
Apparently those golf lessons as a child paid off as Jimmy went on to play college golf at the University of Kentucky. Although Ches Jr. played football for the University of Kentucky, he has remained an outstanding golfer after his college football playing days.
Mary Jo is still actively playing golf on the local scene.
For years, while her husband Ches Riddle was alive, they played many couples tournaments and this summer during the MCC’s large couples tournament, she played with her son, Ches Jr.
One of Mary Jo’s partners for many years was Diana Adams, who Riddle teamed with to play two person ladies tournaments for over 25 years.
“There are so many Mary Jo Riddle stories I don’t know where to start, but one of my favorites is the time we were playing a tournament in Henderson on a par three,” said Adams. “The houses were all around this particular hole and roofers were putting a roof on a house at the green. The roofers stopped to watch and Mary Jo had to show off in getting a hole in one. The club gave her the flag from that hole.”
One of Mary Jo’s other great traits over the years — which has made her such a popular icon on the golfing circuit — is that she never met a stranger.
“We were playing in a tournament in Louisville one time and a gentleman came up and gave Mary Jo a hug and talked about how much he missed her, hadn’t seen her in a long time and asked about Ches. After he left, Mary Jo asked, ‘Who was that guy?’ ” said Adams. “Mary Jo may have forgotten who they were but no one who has ever met Mary Jo Riddle forgets her. She is one of a kind and God broke the mold when he made her.”
Mary Jo was very modest when talking to me about her golf career.
“I have been very lucky to get to play with a lot of good people over the years, and I am very lucky that I am still able to play golf at age 90.”
Neither age, loss of spouse nor a pandemic can slow Mary Jo Riddle down on the golf course.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
