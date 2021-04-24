Madisonville North’s winning streak came to a halt Friday as they fell to Murray 16-6 in five innings at home.
The Maroons’ bats kept them in it for most of the contest but the pitching couldn’t come through in the end.
“We got a little above ourselves with a seven-game winning streak,” head coach Alan Hall said. “We didn’t come in with the focus that we needed. We’ve got to get back to good hitting. We didn’t execute when we needed to and keep it going like we normally do.”
Hall tried a different approach on the mound, sending out four pitchers in the game. Ethan Taylor got the starting nod followed by Noah Questelle, Raley Strader and Hunter Gossett — who pitched the majority of the contest with three innings of work.
“We knew we were going to be short on pitching,” Hall said. “I tried to have different guys throw a couple innings just to keep them off-balanced.”
Murray got out to an early 1-0 lead, but North answered right back with two runs in the first inning. The Tigers then set the tone for the rest of the ballgame with seven runs in the second and didn’t look back from there.
The Maroons kept themselves in it with three runs in the bottom of the second, but Murray added four runs in the third and fifth innings to put the game away.
Luke Barton had the best offensive performance, going 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI to his credit. Questelle also went 2-for-2 and scored a couple of runs.
North will get back into district play next week with a home-and-home series against Caldwell on Tuesday and Thursday.
