The 2nd Region Athletic Directors Association released information regarding tickets for the 2nd Region Tournament.
Three days prior to the scheduled games, a link will be sent out to participating schools to be shared with families of the student-athletes. 24 hours prior to the game, the link will be opened to the general public who can buy the remaining tickets. All tickets will be sold through www.ticketleap.com. No passes will be accepted at this year’s 2nd Region Tournament.
Due to COVID-19 precautions and capacity limits within each gym, the first round of the tournament will be played at the district winner’s gym with the boys games being played on Monday, March 22 and the girls games played the following evening.
The rest of the boys tournament will be played at Madisonville North Hopkins with the semifinals on March 24-25 and the championship on March 27. The girls will play at Hopkins County Central with the semis on March 26-27 and their championship on March 29.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.