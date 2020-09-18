The fireworks went off in the final 10 minutes of the match between Hopkins County Central (2-3) and Christian County (0-4) as Jaxon Greer scored the lone goal to give the Storm a 1-0 victory over the Colonels.
Tempers also flared between the two teams in the final minutes of the match.
“The other team kind of started a little something there,” Central head coach Ben Lutz said. “I didn’t think anything would come of it. We got in their heads, but kept our heads.”
While the ball was cleared to the Colonels’ side of the field, a few of Christian County’s players and Central keeper Trevor Weldon got into it with Weldon having to be restrained by his teammates. Players on the other side of the field rushed in, but cooler heads prevailed. Two yellow cards were issued to Christian County, while one was handed to Central when the dust settled.
The highlight of the match came with nine minutes remaining in the second half when Greer was able to knock it into the back of the net, breaking the scoreless tie and ultimately sealing the game for the Storm.
“There was a bunch of deflections in the box, and I was lucky to get on it,” Greer said. “Got a header into the bottom right corner.”
Overall, Central generated most of the offense throughout the match. The Colonels had some chances of their own early in the game, their best shot coming in the 17th minute when Weldon was able to make the first save, but left an open net for the Colonels who got the rebound. Central was able to breathe a sigh of relief when it went wide right of the goal.
Central’s Colton Browning had a great chance to put the Storm up by two late in the second half as he tried to chip it over the Colonel keeper’s head, but it just went over the bar.
“I felt like we possessed the ball a lot of the game,” Lutz said. “But we couldn’t put it together in the box. I felt like we were the better team and a tie wasn’t going to cut it for me so we needed that goal in the end because we are the better team.”
Lutz said that the win comes at a great time for the Storm as they were coming off of district losses to Madisonville North Hopkins and Caldwell County. North and Caldwell were supposed to play each other Thursday evening, but the matches for both the boys and the girls were canceled by Caldwell’s athletic director.
“Caldwell decided to cancel the games (Tuesday) because they’re a red county,” North athletic director Brian Bivens said. “(The Hopkins County School Board) will meet Monday evening to discuss what we’re going to do if a school in a red county comes up and come up with a plan for it. Caldwell decided to cancel everything because they didn’t have a plan in place.”
The North boys are scheduled to host Greenwood Saturday morning at 10:30 am while Central’s next game is slated for Monday evening against Butler County at 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.