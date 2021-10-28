Madisonville North Hopkins’ volleyball season ended on Wednesday at Crittenden County as Henderson County defeated North in four sets in the 2nd Region semifinals. The Lady Colonels will face the winner of the Webster County vs. Caldwell County match for the 2nd Region Championship.
“Overall we had a good season,” North head coach Cindy Fliehman said. “We’ve already talked about getting back to the region tournament next year and keep on fighting.”
Kaitlyn Orange led the offense with 18 kills for the Lady Maroons while Kendrea White had 10 kills.
Henderson took the first set by a score of 25-14 and in the second set, Madisonville was able to keep it close, but couldn’t get over the hump as the Lady Colonels took a 2-0 advantage with a 25-20 win.
Both teams were neck-and-neck throughout the third set but as Madisonville was on set point, Henderson was creeping up behind them trying to force extra points.
“We came out with better communication in the third set,” Fliehman said. “We were fighting and had a fire in us.”
Orange was able to tap it over the net for the kill and the Lady Maroons avoided the sweep with a 25-23 win in the third.
However in the fourth, Henderson had control from the beginning and they took the match with a 25-8 victory.
The 2nd Region Championship match will start at 6 p.m. at Crittenden.
