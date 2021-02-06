For the second time this season, the Hopkins County Central boys basketball program has been forced to shutdown for two weeks following a positive COVID-19 test within the program. The Storm have played just two games since their first quarantine.
Six games on the upcoming schedule will be impacted, including a couple of 7th District matchups at Dawson Springs today and at Madisonville North Hopkins next weekend.
Central will resume their season on Tuesday, Feb. 16 when they host a 7 p.m. contest against Caldwell County.
