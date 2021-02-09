Dawson Springs (0-6) had a tough test at home on Monday as they hosted one of the top teams in the region in the Webster County Trojans, who came away with a 69-31 victory.
“With the group we’ve got out there, we’re trying to learn and get better,” Dawson head coach Jim Hicks said. “Logan McKnight will obviously give us his all every night like he always does. Rett Nieters played tough inside. We’re waiting to get some of our guys back and plug them back in as the season goes on.”
McKnight led the Panthers’ offense with 13 points as he tried to channel his inner Michael Jordan playing through some sickness on Monday. Nieters also hit double figures with 10 points.
“I fight as hard as I can,” McKnight said. “I try to give everything I can.”
Webster (13-3) took control from the beginning with an 8-2 stretch in the first 2:30 of the game. With three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Webster’s Hunter McNaughton recorded the 1,000th point of his career and the Trojans went into the second quarter with a 22-9 advantage.
The injury bug hit Dawson in the second quarter as Colby Crook fell and hit his head underneath the Webster basket and had to sit out the rest of the game. Later, McKnight had to temporarily take himself out of the game as well. Hicks made his senior take it easy for the rest of the contest, playing him for two minute shifts at a time.
“We don’t have too many subs to work with,” Hicks said. “We need to stay healthy, but that’s one of those things we can’t control. If something happens for someone, we’ll put someone else in and hopefully they’ll step up.”
When the first half was all said and done, Webster had a 40-18 lead.
Dawson could only produce four points in the third as the Trojans extended their lead to 57-22 going into the final eight minutes and they were able to come away with the road victory.
The Panthers were supposed to have a home-and-home series against Crittenden County this week, but those games have been canceled due to the Rockets having to quarantine. The next scheduled contest for Dawson is a 3:30 p.m. tilt at Todd County Central on Saturday.
Webster County (13-3) 22 16 18 12 — 69
Austin 9; Warren 8; Nelson 8; Harmon 7; McNaughn 6; Allen 6; Michalek 5; Turner 5; Baker 3; Raley 3; Duncan 3; Roland 2; Murphy 2
Dawson Springs (0-6) 9 9 4 9 — 31
McKnight 13; Nieters 10; Bullock 5; Johnston 3
