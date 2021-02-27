Madisonville North Hopkins defended their home floor on Friday as they handed their cross-county rivals at Hopkins County Central a 72-49 setback.
Kale Gaither led the charge for the Maroons with 23 points while Landon Cline recorded 21 points and Ashton Gaines had 13 points next to his name in the scorebook.
“Landon Cline is the most consistent shooter in our lineup right now,” North head coach Jon Newton said. “We had other guys that were shooting the ball well. We did play the majority of the first half without Gaines and Zach Tow. Those guys create a lot of space for Landon to get those shots off and they do the majority of our rebounding. We just had to make some adjustments at halftime and we went from there.”
Central was led by Marcus Eaves who had 19 points and Trevor Weldon wasn’t far behind him with 16 points to his credit.
“Marcus does what he does every night,” said Storm head coach Michael Fraliex. “Trevor has been a good shooter all year. He did miss some wide open looks in the first half and so did Drake (Skeen). Had those fallen we would’ve been up by eight at the half.”
Central (2-5) did give the Maroons (8-4) a run for their money in the minutes leading up to halftime as it was almost a tied ballgame at the break.
“I told the guys at halftime that we need to stop settling for the outside shots,” Newton said. “We needed to attack the rim more and I thought we did a better job of that in the second half.”
Instead of the ball getting in-bounded to start the game, the contest started with a couple of free throws with a technical foul given to Central for a player dunking during the pregame warmup. When the first eight minutes had come and gone, North had a 17-10 lead going into the second quarter.
The Storm made the ballgame interesting in the second as they were able to tie it up at 22 when the clock struck one minute left in the half. However, Gaither put in a last minute bucket to give North a 24-22 lead at the break.
The Maroons stepped on the gas in the third as they went up 44-32 going into the final quarter of play.
“I think we just ran out of gas towards the end,” Fraliex said. “Madisonville can go deep in the bench. They got Gaither, Cline who can shoot, Tow is big inside. We’re just trying to catch up to Madisonville and I think we made a huge stride (Friday) in shortening that gap. To me it’s another opportunity for us to play and get better. We play again in less than 24 hours so the kids need to go home, rest re-hydrate and get ready for Livingston Central (tonight).”
Madisonville will also be back in action today as they’re traveling to Butler County for the Hebrews 12 Coffee Christmas Classic for a 2 p.m. game against Edmonson County.
Hopkins County Central (2-5) 10, 12, 10, 17 — 49
Eaves 19; Weldon 16; Skeen 8; Morris 4; Jones 2
Madisonville North Hopkins (8-4) 17, 7, 20, 28 — 72
Gaither 23; Cline 21; Gaines 13; Tow 6; Frazier 4; Walker 3; Cheirs 2
