The Under Armour “Under The Lights” flag football league will be starting up in Madisonville in the spring.
This will be only the second league with Under Armour in the state of Kentucky with the other located in Paducah.
Flag football has been played in Madisonville for the past six years under the direction James Madison Middle School football coach Terry “TJ” Gibbons.
“For the past six years I have held a flag football league at my own expense for our community called Save The Youth flag football that has doubled in numbers every year,” Gibbons said. “We had over 100 kids signed up and playing last year. With that success, I’ve been able to contract with Under Armour to host their national football league in our hometown of Madisonville.”
Registration is currently open for the spring season on the league’s website at uaflag.com and the season will run from April through June at Dr. Festus Claybon Park. The registration fee is $75.
“I really want nothing more than for this league to grow so the kids in this community have something big without any school bindings or restrictions that allow them to have fun and bring a lot of revenue to the city with us being able to reach out to the surrounding counties to bring in players,” Gibbons said. “We’re estimated 150 to 200 players participating this year.”
The league is for boys and girls from kindergarten to 7th grade divided into three age groups. The rosters are only 10 players with games played in a six versus six format on fields 25-30 yards wide by 50 yards long.
