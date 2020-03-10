Boys Tennis
Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkinsville: The Maroons traveled to Hoptown on Friday where they started off their 2020 campaign with a win. In singles, Tanner Ray (8-1), Josh Plain (8-3), Seth Daniel (8-1), Nathaniel Crick (8-6), Jack Dodds (8-2) and Tony Popescu (8-4) all picked up wins in their singles matches. In doubles action, the team of Daniel/Crick won a tightly contested match over Hopkinsville’s Chase Pemberton/Kanta Hakamata 9-8; 8-3. Dodds/Popescu won 8-3 and Aidan Brummer/Simen Lind won 8-3 in their matches to complete the sweep over the Tigers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.