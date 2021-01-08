Despite staying close early, Hopkins County Central dropped its season opener to Union County, 61-51, on Thursday night in Morganfield.
The Storm offense was able to keep pace with the Braves throughout the contest, but the Union hit the offensive boards down the stretch to pull away
“We do a good job rebounding,” Storm head coach Michael Fraliex said. “They had a lot of offensive put backs. Our rotations were terrible, we were letting guys cross right in front of our face. This team will win or lose on the defensive end. We’re either going to play good defense and rebound or have a repeat of last year.”
On the offensive end of the court, the Storm were led by sophomore point-guard Marcus Eaves with 19 points, while fellow returning starter Trevor Weldon also hit double figures with 12 points.
“I’m playing mostly younger guys who have never started in varsity,” Fraliex said. “Even our big guy, Namari Hall, he never started a game even in jayvee at UHA. Marcus and Trevor are about the only guys who played in varsity. But it’s a process, it’s something that will come with time.”
Central got off to a hot start in the first quarter but Union was able to overtake them and go into the second quarter with a 13-8 lead.
The Storm were able to stay in the game as Fraliex called a 30-second timeout with 1:19 until halftime and the Braves leading 25-18.
In the final minute of the first half, one of the Union County assistant coaches received a technical foul. Weldon was called upon to take the shots from the charity stripe, but he was only able to convert one of his two free throws and Central went into the break trailing 29-24.
Central started the second half by going on a quick 4-0 run to make it 29-28 Braves, but Union eventually made it a 36-28 ballgame with 4:30 to go in the third quarter.
The Storm then went on a 8-2 run to make it 38-36 Union, but the Braves were able to keep their lead going into the fourth quarter by a score of 44-36.
With Union leading 55-43 and four minutes remaining, Central saw a sight they did not want to see as Eaves went down underneath the Storm basket and appeared to be suffering from cramps in his left leg.
“We know it’s just cramps,” Fraliex said. “It’s something that happens when you’ve had abbreviated practice time and it’s the first game of the season. He’ll get better as he gets more in shape and we’ll get better. Marcus is our leader, but he needs to walk the fine line of being our best player, but also try to get everyone else involved.”
In the meantime, Trevahn Jones was knocking down three-pointers from the corner when he needed to as he got the Storm back to within 10 with Union leading 49-57 with just over two minutes remaining. Jones scored all nine of his points in the fourth quarter from beyond the arc.
“Jones came out and played great for us,” Fraliex said. “We had a lot of positives even though we got beat. I want people to see Central basketball as a program that does things the right way and that plays regardless of the score and the time. We keep playing as hard as we can play. Tevahn has one of the best strokes on the game. As he develops and gets faster, he’ll be in better shape.”
Central’s next scheduled game will be their home opener on Tuesday night against Webster County. Game time is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.
