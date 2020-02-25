The Hopkins County Central Lady Storm’s season came to an end with a 47-36 loss to Caldwell County in the first round of the 7th District Tournament at Madisonville North Hopkins.
The Lady Tigers will move on to play North in the district championship on Thursday and will get to play in the 2nd Region Tournament next week.
Central played with Caldwell for most of the game, but they just couldn’t get over the hump offensively.
“It seems like every time we got close, we would miss three or four shots,” Central head coach Nancy Oldham said. “But I’m proud of my kids. They battled all season long. We had one obstacle after another, but they never gave up on me.”
Central got off to a good start, going up 4-0 in the opening minutes of play, but Caldwell went on an 8-0 run to end the first quarter.
By the time the buzzer sounded for halftime, Caldwell had built a 10-point lead at 20-10.
Central started to claw their way back into the game with an 11-6 run in the third, capped off by a 3-point basket at the buzzer by Emilie Jones to make it 26-21 Caldwell.
The Lady Storm were able to keep pace with the Lady Tigers as the lead remained at five points at 34-29 with four minutes to play. Following a Caldwell timeout, Madison Grigg was fighting for a loose ball and a jump ball was called. Oldham and the Central fans wanted a reaching foul, but Central did maintain possession.
After Caldwell added four more points on the board, Oldham decided to take a timeout with 2:10 remaining in the game.
With under two minutes remaining, Caldwell made it a 10-point game with the score 41-31, meaning Central had to work quick if they wanted to make a comeback.
The Lady Storm couldn’t get a basket to go in during the final minute of play.
“We couldn’t get our shots to fall,” Grigg said. “They were going in and out, and we were having trouble rebounding, but we’ll improve that for next year.”
Grigg led the scoring with 10 points for the Lady Storm, while Jaleah Bowman added nine points.
