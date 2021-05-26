The 2nd Region Tennis Tournament wrapped up in Henderson on Tuesday with Josh Plain making some history for Madisonville North Hopkins as he became the first tennis player from the school since Tonya Wells to win the region tournament and the first boys tennis player to do so in program history.
“When Josh first came to our camp in 2017, I didn’t think he would ever make it this far,” North head coach Bryan Fazenbaker said. “He’s worked so hard since then, playing tennis 12 months out of the year since he’s been on the team. I’m incredibly proud of him.”
Plain got the day started in the sweltering afternoon sun as he defeated University Heights’ Ethan Alexander 6-3, 6-2. North's Nathaniel Crick lost a competitive match to hard-hitting Andrew Haughenberry of Fort Campbell - 6-3, 6-4 - in the other semi, which set up the final everyone had been waiting on with Plain and Haughenberry.
Plain fought hard to pull out two final wins — both sets resulting in a score of 6-2, 6-2 for Plain.
“It’s a huge honor to hold the title of first boys tennis region champion for Madisonville,” Plain said. “It’s very humbling to know that.”
With the victories on Tuesday, North also won the runner-up spot as a team for the tournament.
Crick and Plain will both be playing in the KHSAA State Tournament in Lexington on June 1-3.
North finished as regional runner-up to Caldwell County in the overall team competition.
The Lady Maroons were knocked out in Monday’s action. Megan Oakley fell to Henderson in the second round, while Olivia Burris lost to Webster also in the second round in singles. In doubles play, the teams of Emily Pinkerton/Abby Harris and Rylee Henson/Emma Evans both fell to Hopkinsville in the second round.
Hopkins Central’s Natalie Richey and Chloe Mackey lost to Hopkinsville's Allie Fort and Ella Lester 6-2, 6-0 in the girls doubles semifinals on Tuesday after winning their two matches on Monday — 6-2, 6-2 and 6-1, 6-3. The duo qualified for state by advancing to the semifinals.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.