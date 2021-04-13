Madisonville North Hopkins earned a second place finish behind Murray in the 1st Region Swim Meet in Hopkinsville over the weekend. On the baseball diamond, Hopkins County Central is still looking to break in the win column as they fell to 0-6 in weekend play.
Swimming
Madisonville scored a combined 505 points, while Murray took the top spot with 797.
Colton Bunch won the boys 50-yard Freestyle clocking in at 22.34 seconds and the boys 100-yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:01.69. He was also named outstanding male athlete of the meet.
Bunch also helped the boys 200 and 400 free relays earn automatic bids to the state meet with second place finishes in both events.
“We recorded personal best times in almost every event,” head coach Kent Waide said. “I’m very proud of the way the athletes performed. We will have to wait until the end of the week to find out if we earned any at large state spots.”
The diving portion of the 1st Region Meet will be held Wednesday in Owensboro. The KHSAA State Meet for regions 1-3 will be held April 24 in Russell Springs.
Baseball
Union County 11, Hopkins County Central 1: After a strong first inning by starting pitcher Truman Ballard, the wheels came off as Union scored four runs in the second, five in the third and two more in the fifth to take the game in five innings.
Ballard pitched all five innings, giving up two earned runs on eight hits while picking up four strikeouts and walked four. Central’s defense committed four errors behind him.
Sage Hight provided the lone RBI for the Storm with a single in the bottom of the fourth.
Central will hope to turn it around at 6 p.m. tonight when they host Hopkinsville.
