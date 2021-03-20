Many sports fans consider March the best month in sports.
If you are a high school basketball fan, the season is usually in full swing; baseball fans are excited about spring training; and college basketball fans have the NCAA Tournament to look forward to.
Unfortunately for many local fans, March Madness is not quite the same this year as many local fan favorites including Kentucky, Louisville, Western Kentucky University and Murray State University are not in the Big Dance.
Notwithstanding the lack of local teams in this year’s March Madness and I thought it would be interesting to hear from some of our local citizens on what it is really like to be a part of the NCAA Tournament and March Madness. We are fortunate to have several members of our community who have been able to experience it not from a fan standpoint but as an actual participant.
STEVE ASHBY
After he graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins in 1974 Ashby went on to be a guard for the WKU Hilltoppers and got to experience an NCAA Tournament twice in his career.
“The most memorable part for me was the fans as you could travel to the regional sites much easier then than you can today,” Ashby said.
In Ashby’s days, schools from our area were generally put into the Mid-East Regional and both of his NCAA Tournament appearances with Western Kentucky were played within driving distance at Dayton, Ohio.
Ashby’s 1976 Hilltopper team lost in the opening game to eventual National Champion Marquette. In 1978 Ashby and the Hilltoppers defeated Syracuse but then lost to Michigan State who was eventually eliminated by National Champion Kentucky.
“The other memorable part of my experiences in the Tournaments was getting to play against many legendary players,” Ashby said. “When we played Michigan State, my job was to guard their point guard, Magic Johnson.”
In addition to getting to guard a future Los Angeles Laker in 1978, Ashby played against future NBA players Butch Lee and Bo Ellis under Coach Al McGuire for the National championship Marquette team in 1976.
MICHAEL HUNT
Hunt got to experience the NCAA Tournament in 1992. This was under new Murray State University Coach Scott Edgar and the star of the team was future NBA star Ronald “Popeye” Jones.
One of Hunt’s most memorable experiences was the size of the crowds to watch the Racers practice.
“We had more people at our NCAA practice than we did at our regular season games,” Hunt recalled.
Another interesting memorable part for Hunt was the fact that you see a tremendous amount of comradery among coaches during the tournament. Coach Edgar was in his first year at Murray State and had been on Nolan Richardson’s staff as his top assistant and recruiter at Arkansas.
Murray opened the Tournament against Arkansas with four starters who went on to the NBA.
Arkansas won the game opening game but Hunt has vivid memories post-game.
“I remember all of the Arkansas players coming into our locker room and giving Coach Edgar a big hug and telling him how much he had meant to them,” Hunt said. “It was pretty emotional for Coach Edgar and the players.”
MICHAEL FRALIEX
Current Hopkins Central boys basketball head coach Michael Fraliex is known to many Western Kentucky University basketball fans as “the guy who beat Michigan.” Fraliex hit a buzzer beating shot against the Wolverines on March 16, 1995 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament to send the game into overtime. The Hilltoppers eventually defeated Michigan featuring future NBA stars Jimmy King and Ray Jackson before being eliminated by Kansas.
Fraliex was very modest about his NCAA Tournament experience.
“The shot is what most people will remember from my college career at Western Kentucky University,” Fraliex said. “I have been asked about that shot so many times by so many people. Not bad for a kid from Fredonia. Great memories, great fun.”
ALBERT JACKSON
Jackson’s NCAA Tournament experience started with winning the SEC Conference Championship in 2008 under one of the most unusual circumstances.
Jackson and his Georgia Bulldog teammates were eating a pre-game meal before the SEC Tournament and watching film when a tornado damaged downtown Atlanta. The games were then moved to a different venue with fewer fans. Jackson was a crucial part of this Georgia run to win the SEC title, playing on a severely swollen ankle which felt like a cast.
Jackson remembers the end of the championship game play very vividly.
“The point guard drove hard, drew the defense and threw the perfect pass right to me which I finished with an aggressive left handed Tomahawk dunk,” Jackson said.
Once he got to the NCAA Tournament it was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for Jackson. Although Georgia was eliminated by Xavier, Jackson will never forget the tournament experience. “Playing on the biggest stage of my college career made all the blood, sweat and tears worth it,” Jackson said. “When people would ask me where I was from, I would proudly say I’m just a kid from Earlington, Ky.”
There are many memories of players in this community and we have been fortunate to have many players from this community to have NCAA Tournament experiences. Even though some of our favorite teams may not be in it this year, let’s hope we can watch some players on the men’s and women’s side and realize for these players, like the players in this column, it is fulfilling a lifelong dream.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
