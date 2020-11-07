Breeders’ Cup Schedule

Filly and Mare Sprint (Post time: 11:02 p.m. CST) — $1 million purse

Turf Sprint (Post time: 11:39 p.m. CST) — $1 million purse

Dirt Mile (Post time: 12:18 p.m. CST) — $1 million purse

Filly and Mare Turf (Post time: 12:57 p.m. CST) — $2 million purse

Sprint (Post time: 1:36 p.m. CST) — $2 million purse

Mile (Post time: 2:15 p.m. CST) — $2 million purse

Distaff (Post time: 2:54 p.m. CST) — $2 million purse

Turf (Post time: 3:33 p.m. CST) — $4 million purse

Classic (Post time: 4:13 p.m. CST) — $6 million purse

Watch NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2020 Breeders’ Cup on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 11-4:30 p.m. CST (NBCSN until 1:30, NBC from 1:30-4:30).

