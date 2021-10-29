Hopkins County Central will host their regular season finale tonight as they’ll welcome McLean County to Storm Stadium.
The Cougars have been struggling as of late losing their last four games, but their offense has a good mix of the run and pass with quarterback Brodie Cline tossing 624 yards while they have three running backs north of 400 yards for the season.
“I’d say McLean goes to the run about 80% of the time,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “Their line is very disciplined so I think it’ll be a battle of strength in the trenches.”
As for Central, they’re wanting to achieve their first winning season since 2008 with a win tonight. It’ll also be the final regular season home game for the class of 2022.
“This senior class has achieved so much with most of them jumping right in over the past couple of seasons,” Manning said. “I’m excited that they get to play their last regular season game at home, they’ve help develop goals and standards for this program. They’re going to be successful after they graduate and I think that’s what measures a football team’s success regardless of what’s on the KHSAA Scoreboard. They put the time and effort into their team and their school and they’re going to turn around and put that effort into their community.”
Among the seniors will be brothers Adrian and Christian Stringer as that Stringer-to-Stringer combination has been the backbone of the Central offense for the past couple of seasons. However the Storm offense will be short a man with Manning confirming that Jordan Jackson will be out for the rest of the season with a foot fracture.
The ball will be kicked at 7 p.m.
