The Hopkins Central Lady Storm got over the .500 mark with a win over University Heights Academy Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Storm and Madisonville Lady Maroons suffered setbacks at McLean County and Hancock County, respectively.
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central 75, UHA 40: The Reynolds twins combined for 30 points as Keli Reynolds led the team with 18 points and Keri had 12 points.
With the win on Tuesday, Central moves to 8-7 for the season as they’ll host a 7:30 p.m. contest against Lyon County in Mortons Gap tonight.
Hancock County 68, Madisonville North Hopkins 51: North fell to 4-8 for the season with the loss on the road Tuesday. Emilie Hallum led the offense with 20 points.
The Lady Maroons will be back in action tonight as they host a 7:30 p.m. tilt against Grayson County at Maroon Gym.
Boys Basketball
McLean County 58, Hopkins County Central 31: Central has dropped three of their last six since coming out of their second quarantine of the season, as they fell to 3-7 for the season.
Marcus Eaves continued his strong season offensively with 11 points in the loss.
Central will travel to Dawson Springs for a 6 p.m. game tonight against the Panthers.
Swimming
Murray 243, Madisonville North Hopkins 155, Hopkins County Central 17: Murray came to town Tuesday as a last minute replacement after Owensboro Catholic backed out of the meet and came away with the overall victory over North and Central.
“Murray came in as a makeup from a few weeks ago when our meet with them got canceled due to snow,” North head coach Kent Waide said. “As expected, Murray was a tough team. We had some good individual times in some events, but we couldn’t match their depth. We will work on our focus areas and get ready to compete against them again in a couple weeks at regionals.”
Colton Bunch picked up a couple wins for the Maroons in the boys 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.75 seconds and clocked in at 1:05.25 in the 100-yard breaststroke. The guys also beat Murray in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:55.10.
For the girls, Maci Crowell won the 200-yard individual medley touching the wall at 2:37.12.
Fort Campbell was supposed to be in the pool at the Hopkins County Family YMCA in North’s next meet on Tuesday, but they have backed out. Instead, North and Central will face off against each other and celebrate senior night for both schools.
